Loeffler, Perdue Praise Trump for Signing COVID-19 Relief Bill

Newsmax Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue put out a joint statement praising President Donald Trump for signing the coronavirus relief bill, the New York Post reported on Monday. Trump signed the bill, even though the demands he made when the legislation was presented to...
