Loeffler, Perdue Praise Trump for Signing COVID-19 Relief Bill
Monday, 28 December 2020 (
7 hours ago) Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue put out a joint statement praising President Donald Trump for signing the coronavirus relief bill, the New York Post reported on Monday. Trump signed the bill, even though the demands he made when the legislation was presented to...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
2 days ago
At midnight Eastern time Saturday night, millions of struggling Americans were poised to lose financial protections unless President Donald Trump signed a relief bill. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
Clock Ticks On COVID Relief Bill 03:10
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Trump Caves On COVID-19 Relief Bill
After days of grandstanding, President Donald Trump has signed the COVID-19 relief bill and averted a government shutdown.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:58 Published 10 hours ago
Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package
President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemicrelief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept thebipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 15 hours ago
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay
Trump Signs
Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay .
President Donald Trump signed the massive
$2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour.
avoiding a government shutdown and
extending..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:30 Published 18 hours ago
Related news from verified sources