'I Regret Nothing': Doctor Who Criticized Trump Parade Works Last Day At Walter Reed
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
"I stand by my words," says Dr. James Phillips, the Walter Reed physician who said the president's decision to drive by supporters while being treated for COVID-19 endangered his security detail.
