Black teen falsely accused of stealing woman's iPhone at hotel
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Keyon Harrold, a well-known trumpeter, said he and his son were physically attacked by the woman at the hotel.
Keyon Harrold, a well-known trumpeter, said he and his son were physically attacked by the woman at the hotel.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Keyon Harrold
Parents of Black Teen Falsely Accused of Stealing Phone Say Race was FactorThe parents of a Black teen falsely accused of stealing a white woman's phone say they dreaded the idea of having to tell him his race might've been the trigger..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources