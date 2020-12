You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pence To Go Overseas After Certifying Trump Loss?



Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about reports that Vice President Mike Pence will head overseas after certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday



Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday. The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on Dec. 16. Pence said he's hoping to "promote the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago 'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results



U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago