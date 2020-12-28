Global  
 

New York to Ban Most Evictions for 5 More Months Amid Pandemic

Newsmax Monday, 28 December 2020
New York will ban most evictions for another five months as tenants struggle to pay rent, reports The Democrat & Chronicle. The New York legislature called for a special session Monday to vote on the COVID-19...
