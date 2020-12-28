Nashville bomber told neighbor world 'never going to forget me'

Global  
 

The suspect who authorities say was responsible for the Christ Day bombing in Nashville reportedly told his neighbor in the days before the explosion that "Nashville and the world is never going to forget me."
