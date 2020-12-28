How will the COVID relief bill impact small businesses?
The new coronavirus relief bill will provide more than $284 billion in loans for small businesses. The pandemic has forced many to shut down or downsize to make ends meet. Conner Mowles, the president of a company called ParkHub in Dallas, shares some of his challenges with CBSN.
