How will the COVID relief bill impact small businesses?

CBS News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The new coronavirus relief bill will provide more than $284 billion in loans for small businesses. The pandemic has forced many to shut down or downsize to make ends meet. Conner Mowles, the president of a company called ParkHub in Dallas, shares some of his challenges with CBSN.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: COVID Relief Bill Signed but Local Business Owners Say More Is Needed

COVID Relief Bill Signed but Local Business Owners Say More Is Needed 02:33

 Sunday night the president signed legislation for $900 billion in coronavirus economic aid but small business owners in the Bay Area say it's far from what's needed to avert layoffs and potential bankruptcies. Da Lin reports. (12-26-20)

