'He Was Not on Our Radar': Authorities Search for Motive in Nashville Blast
Monday, 28 December 2020 () Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Monday were searching for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why the 63-year-old suspect carried out his suicide mission. The FBI on Sunday...
When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as a 'person of interest.' Authorities called the blast 'intentional,' and hundreds of...