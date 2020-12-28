Global  
 

'He Was Not on Our Radar': Authorities Search for Motive in Nashville Blast

Newsmax Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Monday were searching for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why the 63-year-old suspect carried out his suicide mission. The FBI on Sunday...
 When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as a 'person of interest.' Authorities called the blast 'intentional,' and hundreds of...

Mola Lenghi reports federal authorities have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner and say his remains were found at the scene of the R-V blast.

The family says authorities have roped off the explosion site for blocks.

Authorities are searching several properties in connection with a massive explosion in Nashville, Tenn., early Christmas Day.

Nashville blast: Search for a motive after bomber identified as Anthony Warner With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville's Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing...
 Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to find answers.
 Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to determine why.
