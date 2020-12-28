Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act for Vaccines
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act after he's sworn into office to help increase production on the coronavirus vaccine, a member of his COVID-19 advisory team announced on Monday. Celine Gounder, an expert in infectious diseases at the New York...
President-elect Joe Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act after he's sworn into office to help increase production on the coronavirus vaccine, a member of his COVID-19 advisory team announced on Monday. Celine Gounder, an expert in infectious diseases at the New York...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources