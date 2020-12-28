Global  
 

Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act for Vaccines

Newsmax Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act after he's sworn into office to help increase production on the coronavirus vaccine, a member of his COVID-19 advisory team announced on Monday. Celine Gounder, an expert in infectious diseases at the New York...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden To Invoke Defense Production Act

Biden To Invoke Defense Production Act 00:34

 Carolyn Kaster/AP President-elect Joe Biden will invoke a wartime production law, the Defense Production Act, to boost the production of vaccines after he's sworn-in. "You will see him invoking the Defense Production Act," Dr. Celine Gounder, who's on Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, told CNBC on...

