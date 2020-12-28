Global  
 

Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill. How Will The Package Help Americans?

NPR Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
President Trump signed a pandemic relief bill that provides hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for struggling families and businesses. But his delay in signing may cost jobless workers some help.
 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown. Bryan Wood reports.

