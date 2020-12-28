More COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline as US Effort Ramps Up
Monday, 28 December 2020 () A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.
With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery. Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were selected for the dry-run. A complete 'mobilisation of all elements in the vaccination drive' will be...
Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in U.S. hospitals and elsewhere a week into the massive inoculation campaign, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in..