You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fire destroys church rectory



A church rectory in Townsend was destroyed in a fire early Monday. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago Arson Investigators Looking Into Fire That Destroyed Collin County Church



A church in Collin County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, and now arson investigators are looking into the cause. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago