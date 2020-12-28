Washington Football Team releases quarterback Dwayne Haskins
Haskins began this season as the starter but was benched after four weeks. He returned in week 15 after an injury to starter Alex Smith.
Dwayne Haskins American football quarterback
Washington Releases QB Dwayne Haskins After Maskless PartyingDwayne Haskins has been released by the Washington Football Team ... this after he was caught partying it up without a mask. The announcement was made Monday..
TMZ.com
Washington Football Team releases QB Dwayne Haskins after benching, tumultuous weekLast week, Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins was fined, stripped of his captaincy and benched. Now, he has been released.
USATODAY.com
Washington's Haskins loses captaincy and gets fined after going to party without maskWashington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is fined $40,000 (£29,400) and removed as a captain after being filmed at a party without a mask.
BBC News
Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins fined, stripped of captaincy after violating COVID-19 protocolsHaskins practiced with the team on Wednesday and remains in line to start if Alex Smith isn't healthy enough to play.
USATODAY.com
Washington Football Team American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
Dan Snyder Accuses Co-Owner of Extortion to Force Sale of Washington Football TeamWashington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is calling out one of the team's minority owners ... flat out claiming the guy's extorting him in hopes Snyder will..
TMZ.com
Alex Smith American football quarterback
