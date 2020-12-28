Global  
 

Washington Football Team releases quarterback Dwayne Haskins

CBS News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Haskins began this season as the starter but was benched after four weeks. He returned in week 15 after an injury to starter Alex Smith.
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Washington Football Team Waives Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team Waives Quarterback Dwayne Haskins 02:30

 The Washington Football Team has released quarterback Dwayne Haskins, in just his second season with the team.

Dwayne Haskins Dwayne Haskins American football quarterback

Washington Releases QB Dwayne Haskins After Maskless Partying

 Dwayne Haskins has been released by the Washington Football Team ... this after he was caught partying it up without a mask. The announcement was made Monday..
TMZ.com

Washington Football Team releases QB Dwayne Haskins after benching, tumultuous week

 Last week, Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins was fined, stripped of his captaincy and benched. Now, he has been released.
USATODAY.com

Washington's Haskins loses captaincy and gets fined after going to party without mask

 Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is fined $40,000 (£29,400) and removed as a captain after being filmed at a party without a mask.
BBC News

Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins fined, stripped of captaincy after violating COVID-19 protocols

 Haskins practiced with the team on Wednesday and remains in line to start if Alex Smith isn't healthy enough to play.
USATODAY.com

Washington Football Team Washington Football Team American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area

Dan Snyder Accuses Co-Owner of Extortion to Force Sale of Washington Football Team

 Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is calling out one of the team's minority owners ... flat out claiming the guy's extorting him in hopes Snyder will..
TMZ.com

Alex Smith Alex Smith American football quarterback

