Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

CBS News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not indicated if he will bring a vote to the floor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: After Delay, President Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill

After Delay, President Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill 01:44

 President Trump has now signed the bi-partisan covid-relief bill that congress passed a week earlier. The president had thrown the bill's future into uncertainty when he criticized the bill's $600 stimulus checks as being too low. Katie Nielsen reports. (12/28/20)

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Trump's court appointments will leave decades-long imprint

 On this, even President Donald Trump’s most fevered critics agree: He has left an imprint on federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for..
WorldNews

Trump made lasting impact on federal courts

 On this, even President Donald Trump s most fevered critics agree: he has left a deep imprint on the federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for..
WorldNews

Will Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden friendship mean a calmer, more functional Washington?

 Sen. Mitch McConnell said he doesn't intend to bring the Biden administration "to its knees" like Chuck Schumer did when Donald Trump took over.
USATODAY.com

Does COVID deal signal a kinder, gentler McConnell who can work with Biden? Many Democrats are skeptical

 Mitch McConnell made no commitments on a new round of COVID relief in 2021 but he said he'd work with Joe Biden on it if he thinks it's necessary.
USATODAY.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Pelosi calls for Trump's support ahead of House vote on $2K COVID-19 stimulus checks

 The House will vote on giving Americans weathering the coronavirus pandemic $2,000 stimulus checks, boosting the payments from $600.
USATODAY.com

House will vote on overriding Trump's National Defense Authorization Act veto

 If the House passes the override, the vote will head to the Senate, where the chamber could take up the override on Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill [Video]

Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Analyst on Trump's final weeks in office, Georgia Senate runoff elections

 CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's final weeks in office and the upcoming Senate runoff..
CBS News
Lightning trade Braydon Coburn, Cedric Paquette to Senators [Video]

Lightning trade Braydon Coburn, Cedric Paquette to Senators

Lightning trade Braydon Coburn, Cedric Paquette to Senators

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:32Published

Related videos from verified sources

House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate [Video]

House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate

House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:26Published
Pres. Trump Complains About 'Pork' In COVID Relief Bill [Video]

Pres. Trump Complains About 'Pork' In COVID Relief Bill

COVID relief is on the way after Pres. Trump signed legislation greenlighting another round of direct payments to Americans. But the president says Congress should be giving out even more money, and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
With Trump's Reversal, COVID Relief Checks Now Can Be Released To Millions Of Americans [Video]

With Trump's Reversal, COVID Relief Checks Now Can Be Released To Millions Of Americans

After first refusing to sign the latest coronavirus relief bill, President Donald Trump reversed course and signed the coronavirus relief bill. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump to hold rally in Georgia on eve of Senate runoff elections

 Republicans need to hold onto at least one of those Senate seats to keep the Senate majority.
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyNewsmaxHNGNFOXNews.com

Georgia Senate candidates raise a record-smashing amount of money

 Trump calls on Senate to overturn election results — Georgia election admins battle fatigue
Upworthy Also reported by •bizjournalsHNGN

Georgia election "untrustworthy" and riddled with fraud, Senate committee report concludes

 (Natural News) The Georgia State Senate has released its final report outlining the extent of the known election fraud that took place in the Peach State, and...
NaturalNews.com