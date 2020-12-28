House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000
The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not indicated if he will bring a vote to the floor.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
Trump's court appointments will leave decades-long imprintOn this, even President Donald Trump’s most fevered critics agree: He has left an imprint on federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for..
WorldNews
Trump made lasting impact on federal courtsOn this, even President Donald Trump s most fevered critics agree: he has left a deep imprint on the federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for..
WorldNews
Will Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden friendship mean a calmer, more functional Washington?Sen. Mitch McConnell said he doesn't intend to bring the Biden administration "to its knees" like Chuck Schumer did when Donald Trump took over.
USATODAY.com
Does COVID deal signal a kinder, gentler McConnell who can work with Biden? Many Democrats are skepticalMitch McConnell made no commitments on a new round of COVID relief in 2021 but he said he'd work with Joe Biden on it if he thinks it's necessary.
USATODAY.com
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
Pelosi calls for Trump's support ahead of House vote on $2K COVID-19 stimulus checksThe House will vote on giving Americans weathering the coronavirus pandemic $2,000 stimulus checks, boosting the payments from $600.
USATODAY.com
House will vote on overriding Trump's National Defense Authorization Act vetoIf the House passes the override, the vote will head to the Senate, where the chamber could take up the override on Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Analyst on Trump's final weeks in office, Georgia Senate runoff electionsCBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's final weeks in office and the upcoming Senate runoff..
CBS News
Lightning trade Braydon Coburn, Cedric Paquette to Senators
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:32Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources