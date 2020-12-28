Global  
 

Wisconsin nursing home residents get weekly doses of puppy love

CBS News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
A nursing home in Madison, Wisconsin, has been getting weekly visits from a five-month-old puppy named Sayde.
