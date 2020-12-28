FBI searches for motive after Nashville bomber dies in explosion
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The FBI is searching for a motive after officials identified the Nashville bomber. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
The FBI is searching for a motive after officials identified the Nashville bomber. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States
Nashville bombing raises fears of "lone wolf" terror threatsInvestigators believe the Nashville bomber acted alone in plotting the Christmas explosion.
CBS News
Nashville bombing raises fears over "lone wolf" attacks“Lone wolf” attackers have proven to be some of the most difficult for law enforcement to stop. Jeff Pegues has more.
CBS News
Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner's warning to neighbourIt seemed like a friendly chat between neighbours. Only after a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning could Rick Laude grasp the sinister..
New Zealand Herald
Nashville explosion: Motives still unclear in Nashville 'suicide bomb'Investigators are trying to work out the motive behind the Christmas Day blast that injured three.
BBC News
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
Retired FBI official discusses Nashville bombing investigationStephen Burmeister, a retired supervisory special agent for the FBI, joined CBSN to discuss what investigators have learned about the Nashville Christmas bombing..
CBS News
FBI names Nashville Christmas bomber, remains found on siteThe FBI has identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber but there are still questions about his motive. CBS News’ Mola Lenghi has more.
CBS News
After naming Nashville bombing suspect, focus turns to motiveNASHVILLE, Tenn. — With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the..
WorldNews
CBS Weekend News, December 27, 2020FBI confirms identity of Nashville suspect and says he died in blast; How Weekend News stayed afloat during the pandemic
CBS News
You Might Like