FBI searches for motive after Nashville bomber dies in explosion

CBS News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The FBI is searching for a motive after officials identified the Nashville bomber. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
News video: Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber 02:18

 Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the explosion.

Nashville bombing raises fears of "lone wolf" terror threats

 Investigators believe the Nashville bomber acted alone in plotting the Christmas explosion.
CBS News

Nashville bombing raises fears over "lone wolf" attacks

 “Lone wolf” attackers have proven to be some of the most difficult for law enforcement to stop. Jeff Pegues has more.
CBS News

Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner's warning to neighbour

 It seemed like a friendly chat between neighbours. Only after a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning could Rick Laude grasp the sinister..
New Zealand Herald

Nashville explosion: Motives still unclear in Nashville 'suicide bomb'

 Investigators are trying to work out the motive behind the Christmas Day blast that injured three.
BBC News

Retired FBI official discusses Nashville bombing investigation

 Stephen Burmeister, a retired supervisory special agent for the FBI, joined CBSN to discuss what investigators have learned about the Nashville Christmas bombing..
CBS News

FBI names Nashville Christmas bomber, remains found on site

 The FBI has identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber but there are still questions about his motive. CBS News’ Mola Lenghi has more.
CBS News

After naming Nashville bombing suspect, focus turns to motive

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the..
WorldNews

CBS Weekend News, December 27, 2020

 FBI confirms identity of Nashville suspect and says he died in blast; How Weekend News stayed afloat during the pandemic
CBS News

