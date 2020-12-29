Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Video shows woman falsely accuse Black teen of stealing phone

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Cell phone video captured a woman falsely accusing a Black teenager of stealing her iPhone at a New York City hotel Saturday. Major Garrett has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Video shows woman falsely accusing musician's son of stealing her phone

Video shows woman falsely accusing musician's son of stealing her phone 00:34

 Video shows woman falsely accusing musician's son of stealing her phone

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Commemorating 2020's "Good Riddance Day"

 The Times Square Alliance is helping New Yorkers get rid of their bad and unwanted memories of the past year. "Good Riddance Day" on December 28 allows people to..
CBS News

'Stop the insanity': New York Post slaps down Donald Trump

 One of Donald Trump's favourite newspapers, The New York Post, has implored him to "stop the insanity" and move on from his election defeat in a blunt..
New Zealand Herald

AP Top Stories December 28 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 28th: Trump signs COVID relief bill; Authorities ID Nashville bomber; Illinois bowling alley shooting suspect charged; NY..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: New York officials investigate vaccine fraud; TSA reports 1.1M travelers on day after Christmas; 333K US deaths

 President Donald Trump signs $900B relief bill that he labeled as "disgrace." Stay-home orders likely to be extended in California. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Surveillance video shows group lifting car off woman in Quincy [Video]

Surveillance video shows group lifting car off woman in Quincy

A group of police officers and a bystander lifted the vehicle off the woman.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:31Published
Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police [Video]

Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police

[NFA] WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Police in Columbus, Ohio, said they relieved an officer of duty after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man on Tuesday. The city's second law enforcement shooting death..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping [Video]

This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping

This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping.Tracy Crossan, 51, has eight different inflatable costumes and initially..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

'Stop the insanity': New York Post slaps down Donald Trump

'Stop the insanity': New York Post slaps down Donald Trump One of Donald Trump's favourite newspapers, The New York Post, has implored him to "stop the insanity" and move on from his election defeat in a blunt...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNews

New York to Ban Most Evictions for 5 More Months Amid Pandemic

 New York will ban most evictions for another five months as tenants struggle to pay rent, reports The Democrat & Chronicle. The New York legislature called for a...
Newsmax Also reported by •Business InsiderWorldNewsUpworthy

New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation, claiming...
The Verge Also reported by •UpworthyNaturalNews.comWorldNews