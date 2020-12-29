Video shows woman falsely accuse Black teen of stealing phone
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Cell phone video captured a woman falsely accusing a Black teenager of stealing her iPhone at a New York City hotel Saturday. Major Garrett has more.
Cell phone video captured a woman falsely accusing a Black teenager of stealing her iPhone at a New York City hotel Saturday. Major Garrett has more.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York City Most populous city in the United States
Commemorating 2020's "Good Riddance Day"The Times Square Alliance is helping New Yorkers get rid of their bad and unwanted memories of the past year. "Good Riddance Day" on December 28 allows people to..
CBS News
'Stop the insanity': New York Post slaps down Donald TrumpOne of Donald Trump's favourite newspapers, The New York Post, has implored him to "stop the insanity" and move on from his election defeat in a blunt..
New Zealand Herald
AP Top Stories December 28 AHere's the latest for Monday December 28th: Trump signs COVID relief bill; Authorities ID Nashville bomber; Illinois bowling alley shooting suspect charged; NY..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: New York officials investigate vaccine fraud; TSA reports 1.1M travelers on day after Christmas; 333K US deathsPresident Donald Trump signs $900B relief bill that he labeled as "disgrace." Stay-home orders likely to be extended in California. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources