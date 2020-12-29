House approves stimulus check increase to $2,000
The House on Monday approved a bill that would increase COVID stimulus checks to $2,000. The bill is likely dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate, despite President Trump's insistence on larger checks. Mr. Trump signed a bill on Sunday night that would distribute $600 stimulus checks. Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes joins CBSN to discuss.
