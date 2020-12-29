Global  
 

Columbus, Ohio, Officer Who Shot And Killed Andre Hill Is Fired

NPR Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
"This is what accountability looks like," Police Chief Tom Quinlan said Monday. "Mr. [Adam] Coy will now have to answer to the state investigators for the death of Andre Hill."
