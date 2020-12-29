Columbus, Ohio, Officer Who Shot And Killed Andre Hill Is Fired
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
"This is what accountability looks like," Police Chief Tom Quinlan said Monday. "Mr. [Adam] Coy will now have to answer to the state investigators for the death of Andre Hill."
