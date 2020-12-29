Global  
 

FAA Reforms New Airplane Safety Approvals After 737 MAX Disasters

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday it would reform how it certifies new airplanes in line with legislation passed by Congress after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people.
