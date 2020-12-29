Global  
 

Sen. Sanders: I'll Stall Override of Trump's Defense Bill Veto to Force Vote on $2,000 Virus Checks

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he will filibuster a vote to override President Donald Trump's veto of the defense bill unless the Senate holds a vote on sending $2,000 COVID-relief payments to Americans, Politico reports." McConnell and the Senate want to expedite the...
