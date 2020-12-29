Sen. Sanders: I'll Stall Override of Trump's Defense Bill Veto to Force Vote on $2,000 Virus Checks
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he will filibuster a vote to override President Donald Trump's veto of the defense bill unless the Senate holds a vote on sending $2,000 COVID-relief payments to Americans, Politico reports." McConnell and the Senate want to expedite the...
Trump Signs
Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay .
President Donald Trump signed the massive
$2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour.
avoiding a government shutdown and
extending additional unemployment
benefits that had lapsed during the delay.
Congress approved the bipartisan...