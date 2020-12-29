Sen. Sanders: I'll Stall Override of Trump's Defense Bill Veto to Force Vote on $2,000 Virus Checks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources With Trump's Reversal, COVID Relief Checks Now Can Be Released To Millions Of Americans



After first refusing to sign the latest coronavirus relief bill, President Donald Trump reversed course and signed the coronavirus relief bill. KDKA's Jon Delano has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:16 Published 4 hours ago After Delay, President Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill



President Trump has now signed the bi-partisan covid-relief bill that congress passed a week earlier. The president had thrown the bill's future into uncertainty when he criticized the bill's $600.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:44 Published 11 hours ago Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill



Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Bernie Plans to Delay Defense Override to Get Vote on $2K Checks Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he will filibuster a vote to override President Donald Trump's veto of the defense bill unless the Senate holds a vote on...

Newsmax 2 hours ago



