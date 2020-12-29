Jeffrey Epstein's last cellmate has died with COVID-19.Efrain Reyes, 51, who shared a cell with Epstein only to be transferred a day before the multimillionaire alleged sex trafficker hanged himself, was found dead in bed on Nov. 27 at his mother's Bronx apartment, the NYPD...Full Article
Jeffrey Epstein's Last Cellmate Dies With COVID
