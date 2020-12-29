Global  
 

House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020
The House of Representatives voted Monday to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden criticized transition officials for withholding needed information from the incoming administration. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid reports and Associated Press White House reporter Jill Colvin and Wall Street Journal Capitol Hill reporter Siobhan Hughes join CBSN's Omar Villafranca to discuss.
The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes after Trump signed a sweeping coronavirus relief bill into law Sunday evening. That legislation, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, provides for $600 in direct payments. After the deal was brokered and passed out of Congress, Trump railed against the amount.

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said that his transition team is facing ongoing roadblocks. The roadblocks come from President Trump's political leadership at the Pentagon. Several of the blocks also come from the Office of Management and Budget, says Business Insider. "Right now, we just aren't getting all the information we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas." Biden over the past week has repeatedly expressed concern about the lack of access he's received.

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th. Gavino Garay reports.

