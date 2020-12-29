House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000
The House of Representatives voted Monday to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden criticized transition officials for withholding needed information from the incoming administration. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid reports and Associated Press White House reporter Jill Colvin and Wall Street Journal Capitol Hill reporter Siobhan Hughes join CBSN's Omar Villafranca to discuss.
