House Passes Measure Increasing Stimulus Checks to $2,000, Sends Bill to Senate

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
House Passes Measure Increasing Stimulus Checks to $2,000, Sends Bill to SenateWhether or not Americans will be receiving stimulus checks of $2,000 will now depend on the Senate.
