|
|
House Passes Measure Increasing Stimulus Checks to $2,000, Sends Bill to Senate
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Whether or not Americans will be receiving stimulus checks of $2,000 will now depend on the Senate.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
House Passes Bill To Increase Stimulus Checks To $2,000
The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted to pass a bill to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, with 275 members voting for the bill and 134 voting against it. The bill received the..
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:40Published
|
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto
In a rare rebuke, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill. Eve Johnson reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
|
House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000
The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks.
The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment.
This comes..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published
Related news from verified sources
|