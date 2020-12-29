Global  
 

Field Hospital Opened In Rhode Island To Deal With COVID-19 Surge

NPR Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
NPR's David Greene speaks with Dr. Laura Forman, who is the co-medical director of a field hospital in Cranston, about the challenges of operating the temporary medical venue.
