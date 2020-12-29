Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell's $28.5 Million Bail Request Is Rejected

Newsmax Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will remain behind bars as she fights U.S. sex trafficking charges after a federal judge turned down her renewed request to be released on bail.U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan rejected Maxwell's proposal that she be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink [Video]

What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink

Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison so badly that she's willing to put up all of her assets to make that happen. The daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell is accused of grooming..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $30M bail, will finally admit she's married: reports [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $30M bail, will finally admit she's married: reports

Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $30M bail, will finally admit she's married: reports

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:51Published
Ex-Bill Clinton aide Doug Band dishes on family ties to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell [Video]

Ex-Bill Clinton aide Doug Band dishes on family ties to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell

Ex-Bill Clinton aide Doug Band dishes on family ties to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell's bail bid rejected by judge

Ghislaine Maxwell's bail bid rejected by judge A judge rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend on Monday, saying her incarceration is necessary to ensure she...
New Zealand Herald

Ghislaine Maxwell has £21.2 million bail application rejected

 A judge has rejected a 28.5 million dollar (£21.2 million) proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
Belfast Telegraph

Judge Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s $28.5 Million Bail Proposal

 The British socialite, who is charged with assisting Jeffrey Epstein in his abuse of girls, had sought to be freed from what she called “intolerable” jail...
NYTimes.com