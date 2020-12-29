Ghislaine Maxwell's $28.5 Million Bail Request Is Rejected
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will remain behind bars as she fights U.S. sex trafficking charges after a federal judge turned down her renewed request to be released on bail.U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan rejected Maxwell's proposal that she be...
Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will remain behind bars as she fights U.S. sex trafficking charges after a federal judge turned down her renewed request to be released on bail.U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan rejected Maxwell's proposal that she be...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources