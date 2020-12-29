Global  
 

Watch Live: Joe Biden delivers remarks on the coronavirus crisis

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020
There are more than 19.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 334,000 people have died.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees

Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees 00:34

 (CNN)President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Monday afternoon after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams. Biden has vowed to take a markedly different approach to governing than President Donald Trump, particularly when...

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden adviser Dr. Atul Gawande talks COVID-19 vaccine distribution

 Dr. Atul Gawande of President-elect Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and how the advisory board..
CBS News

The ways Donald Trump and Republicans have tried to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 win

 Rep. Louie Gohmert's lawsuit is the latest in a series of attempts by Trump's allies to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.
USATODAY.com

Good riddance to 2020. Biden's win and the COVID vaccine ensure 2021 will be better.

 Like all presidents, Biden will have missteps. But we won't have to worry about him lining his pockets or being secretly allied with a foreign power.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories December 29 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 29th: House votes to raise COVID relief payment; Biden says Trump administration is interfering with transition..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Cardona: Time to forge opportunity out of crisis [Video]

Cardona: Time to forge opportunity out of crisis

Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden’s education secretary nominee, addresses the effects the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the nation’s education systems.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:17Published
U.S. Orders 100 Million Additional Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Doses [Video]

U.S. Orders 100 Million Additional Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

Pfizer and BioNTech just announced that the Trump administration has ordered an additional 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published
Biden: Darkest days in Covid-19 battle are ahead of us [Video]

Biden: Darkest days in Covid-19 battle are ahead of us

President-elect Joe Biden vowed that he would tell the American public the truth about the coronavirus pandemic before saying that the darkest days in the battle against Covid-19 are ahead of us and..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:57Published