Watch Live: Joe Biden delivers remarks on the coronavirus crisis
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
There are more than 19.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 334,000 people have died.
There are more than 19.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 334,000 people have died.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden adviser Dr. Atul Gawande talks COVID-19 vaccine distributionDr. Atul Gawande of President-elect Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and how the advisory board..
CBS News
The ways Donald Trump and Republicans have tried to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 winRep. Louie Gohmert's lawsuit is the latest in a series of attempts by Trump's allies to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.
USATODAY.com
Good riddance to 2020. Biden's win and the COVID vaccine ensure 2021 will be better.Like all presidents, Biden will have missteps. But we won't have to worry about him lining his pockets or being secretly allied with a foreign power.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories December 29 AHere's the latest for Tuesday December 29th: House votes to raise COVID relief payment; Biden says Trump administration is interfering with transition..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources