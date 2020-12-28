Global  
 

Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

Chicago S-T Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
News video: Police identify Anthony Quinn Warner as Nashville bomber

Police identify Anthony Quinn Warner as Nashville bomber 02:20

 Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner from Antioch, Tennessee, as the Nashville bomber.

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes [Video]

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes

Police have released shocking new footage of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. The terrifying images were caught on Officer Michael Sipos’ body camera at the scene. The..

What we know about the Nashville bombing suspect [Video]

What we know about the Nashville bombing suspect

Investigators are looking at “any and all possible motives” in the Nashville explosion after identifying the bomber as Anthony Quinn Warner. CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reports.

Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day [Video]

Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day

Mola Lenghi reports federal authorities have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner and say his remains were found at the scene of the R-V blast.

Investigators: Bomber died in Nashville explosion

 Officials in Nashville, Tennessee have named 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed on Friday...
FBI names Nashville Christmas bomber, remains found on site

 The FBI has identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber but there are still questions about his motive. CBS News’ Mola Lenghi has more.
