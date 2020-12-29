US Home Prices Rise at Fastest Pace in More Than 6 Years
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () U.S. home prices jumped in October by the most in more than six years as a pandemic-fueled buying rush drives the number of available properties for sale to record lows.That combination of strong demand and limited supply pushed home prices up 7.9% in October compared with...
