Statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln removed in Boston

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Critics considered the Emancipation Group Memorial to be racist and demeaning.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Controversial Emancipation Group Statue Removed From Boston's Park Square

Controversial Emancipation Group Statue Removed From Boston's Park Square 00:16

 WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

