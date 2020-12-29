Global  
 

NYPD Cops Become Commanders Despite Dozens Of Misconduct Complaints

Gothamist Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
NYPD Cops Become Commanders Despite Dozens Of Misconduct ComplaintsDeputy Inspector Osvaldo Nuñez of the 47th Precinct (left) and Captain Carlos Fabara of the 100th Precinct have more complaints filed with the Civilian Complaint Review Board than any other commanding officers.

"If the department had any kind of problem with him or others like him, they would put their careers in a box," one now-retired supervising officer said. [ more › ]
