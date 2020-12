You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 47 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths



The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 525 new coronavirus cases and 47 additional deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:21 Published 3 hours ago UK Becomes First Country to Authorize Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine



U.K. Becomes First Country to Authorize Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. On Wednesday, the United Kingdom gave emergency authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25 Published 3 hours ago CDC Issues New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for People With Underlying Health Conditions



CDC Issues New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for People With Underlying Health Conditions . The CDC released the new guidance on Dec. 26. According to the guidance, adults of all ages with.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:38 Published 6 hours ago