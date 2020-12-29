A Washington, D.C., hotel has refused to allow the Proud Boys, a far-right group that largely supports President Donald Trump, to book rooms ahead of their planned protest early next month, the U.K.'s Independent reports.Full Article
DC Hotel Cancels Proud Boys' Reservations Ahead of Protest
