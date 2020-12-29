Department of Justice closes Tamir Rice investigation, will not file charges
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () The Department of Justice has decided to close the high-profile civil rights investigation into the killing of Tamir Rice, without bringing any charges, according to sources familiar with the situation.
