Department of Justice closes Tamir Rice investigation, will not file charges

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The Department of Justice has decided to close the high-profile civil rights investigation into the killing of Tamir Rice, without bringing any charges, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: DOJ Declines Charges Against Cleveland Officers In 2014 Fatal Shooting Of Tamir Rice

DOJ Declines Charges Against Cleveland Officers In 2014 Fatal Shooting Of Tamir Rice 00:24

 The Department of Justice cited the poor video quality, saying they could not discern for certain what happened.

