Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DOJ declines to charge officers in Tamir Rice case

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The DOJ said video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for prosecutors to conclusively establish what had happened.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: DOJ Declines Charges Against Cleveland Officers In 2014 Fatal Shooting Of Tamir Rice

DOJ Declines Charges Against Cleveland Officers In 2014 Fatal Shooting Of Tamir Rice 00:24

 The Department of Justice cited the poor video quality, saying they could not discern for certain what happened.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions

 San Francisco, Dec 29 : The Donald Trump administration in the US has appealed against a federal judge’s order that blocked restrictions on TikTok from taking..
WorldNews

Trump administration appeals yet another TikTok ruling

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Trump administration has gained some experience losing in court recently, and has suffered setback after..
The Verge
Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row [Video]

Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said that the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row last month, potentially pushing her execution into Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's new administration. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Shooting of Tamir Rice Shooting of Tamir Rice 2014 police killing of an African-American boy in Cleveland, Ohio, United States

You Might Like