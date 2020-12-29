How the fight for $2,000 stimulus checks impacts Georgia's Senate runoffs

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects



Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec. 29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President Trump's wishes. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Schumer's request, thereby blocking the vote.

