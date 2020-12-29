Global  
 

How the fight for $2,000 stimulus checks impacts Georgia's Senate runoffs

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The debate over raising stimulus checks to $2,000 could have a ripple effect in Georgia's Senate runoffs, which will decide which party controls the chamber. CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne spoke to CBSN's Chip Reid about what this could mean for the January 5th elections.
News video: Watch McConnell block effort to quickly increase stimulus checks

Watch McConnell block effort to quickly increase stimulus checks 01:13

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked an effort to quickly pass a measure to increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000, though the legislation could be voted on at a later time or date if McConnell so chooses.

Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder on ruling blocking voter purge in 2 Georgia counties

 A federal judge blocked two Georgia counties from removing more than 4,000 registered voters from their rolls ahead of the January 5 runoff elections, which will..
CBS News

$2,000 checks demanded by Trump will come down to Senate

 Georgia's two Republican senators, both of whom are in runoff elections, backed the $2,000 relief checks for Americans.
CBS News

Incumbents face tough choices ahead of the Georgia Senate runoffs

 The fight over increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 and a vote to override the president's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act could have big..
CBS News

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects [Video]

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec. 29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President Trump's wishes. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Schumer's request, thereby blocking the vote.

Fate of Trump's $2,000 checks now rests with GOP-led Senate

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks now rests with the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •HNGNDenver Post

McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks, says Senate to bring Trump requests 'into focus'

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate will address President Trump's request to increase stimulus checks sent to Americans to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPRBusiness InsiderCBS News

Bernie Sanders Unleashes Fiery Senate Floor Speech After McConnell Objection on $2,000 Checks: ‘Working Families Need Help NOW’

 After Senate Majority Leader *Mitch McConnell* objected to an effort to vote on increasing direct payments to $2000, Senator *Bernie Sanders* spoke on the Senate...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com