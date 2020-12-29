How the fight for $2,000 stimulus checks impacts Georgia's Senate runoffs
The debate over raising stimulus checks to $2,000 could have a ripple effect in Georgia's Senate runoffs, which will decide which party controls the chamber. CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne spoke to CBSN's Chip Reid about what this could mean for the January 5th elections.
