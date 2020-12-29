Second officer observed no threat from Andre Hill before shooting
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Newly released records show another police officer at the scene did not perceive Andre Hill as a threat before he was fatally shot by officer Adam Coy. Jeff Pegues has the latest.
