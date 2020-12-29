Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second officer observed no threat from Andre Hill before shooting

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Newly released records show another police officer at the scene did not perceive Andre Hill as a threat before he was fatally shot by officer Adam Coy. Jeff Pegues has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeff Pegues American journalist

Nashville bombing raises fears over "lone wolf" attacks

 “Lone wolf” attackers have proven to be some of the most difficult for law enforcement to stop. Jeff Pegues has more.
CBS News

Person of interest in Nashville bombing identified by authorities

 At least one person of interest has been identified in connection to the explosion of a recreational vehicle in downtown Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas..
CBS News

Investigators comb downtown Nashville for clues in Christmas Day explosion

 Investigators are creating a wide perimeter around downtown Nashville, as they gather forensic evidence for clues about a Christmas morning explosion that..
CBS News

FBI leads investigation into explosion in downtown Nashville

 Investigators are now combing the crime scene in Nashville, Tennessee, starting with the identification of the R.V. The explosion scattered debris for several..
CBS News

You Might Like