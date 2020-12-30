Georgia artist makes custom masks that delight community
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Product designer Huckleberry Starnes makes custom masks highlighting the wearer's personality rather than hiding it. Mark Strassmann shares how the masks are putting smiles on faces during these tough times.
