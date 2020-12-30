Second officer observed no threat from Andre Hill before shooting
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Newly released records show another police officer at the scene did not perceive Andre Hill as a threat before he was fatally shot by officer Adam Coy. Jeff Pegues has the latest.
Newly released records show another police officer at the scene did not perceive Andre Hill as a threat before he was fatally shot by officer Adam Coy. Jeff Pegues has the latest.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources