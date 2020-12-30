Global  
 

Second officer observed no threat from Andre Hill before shooting

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Newly released records show another police officer at the scene did not perceive Andre Hill as a threat before he was fatally shot by officer Adam Coy. Jeff Pegues has the latest.
Cop who witnessed Andre Hill shooting says she didn't see a threat

 Officer Amy Detweiler said the officer who fatally shot Hill yelled that Hill had a gun moments before he fired.
CBS News