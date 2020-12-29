New Coronavirus Variant Does Not Cause Illness More Severe Than Others: England Study
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A new variant of the novel coronavirus does not appear to cause more severe illness than other variants, according to a matched study by Public Health England.Scientists say the new variant can spread more rapidly. It was found in England in mid December and led to other...
