Joe Clark, New Jersey High School Principal Who Inspired 1989 Film ‘Lean On Me,’ Dies At Age 82

CBS 2 Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
His tenure at the school became the subject of the 1989 film "Lean On Me" played by actor Morgan Freeman.
