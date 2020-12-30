Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LMPD moves to fire two officers involved in Breonna Taylor raid

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A detective who obtained the search warrant for Taylor's home and one of the officers who opened fire during the raid have both received pre-termination letters, their attorneys confirmed to CBS News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Two Officers Connected To Death Of Breonna Taylor May Be Fired

Two Officers Connected To Death Of Breonna Taylor May Be Fired 00:31

 Two Louisville police officers connected to the death of Breonna Taylor could soon be fired.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisville Metro Police Department Louisville Metro Police Department


Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville police seek to fire detective who got search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home

 Detective Joshua Jaynes sought the no-knock search warrant that led seven detectives to Breonna Taylor's apartment the night she was fatally shot.
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor statue smashed in California weeks after installation

 The artist plans to rebuild the bust of Ms Taylor, a black woman killed by US police, in bronze.
BBC News
Breonna Taylor statue vandalized in Oakland, CA [Video]

Breonna Taylor statue vandalized in Oakland, CA

Police said it was investigating what appeared to be an act of vandalism after a statue of Breonna Taylor erected to honour her memory was smashed in Oakland, California.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:29Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Louisville officers connected to Breonna Taylor's death could be fired

 Louisville, Ky., police have taken steps that could result in the firing of two officers connected to Breonna Taylor's death — one who sought the no-knock...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV NewsNewsmaxCBS 2Chicago S-TNewsyNYTimes.comUpworthyUSATODAY.com

Police investigating after bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in Oakland

Police investigating after bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in Oakland OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month in downtown Oakland was vandalized. The ceramic bust is...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsyUpworthyNYTimes.comSBS

Breonna Taylor Statue Vandalized, Sculptor Calls it 'Racist Aggression'

 A bust of Breonna Taylor was vandalized, smashed into pieces, just 2 weeks after it was installed. The statue graced an area of downtown Oakland, with the...
TMZ.com Also reported by •NewsyUpworthySBS