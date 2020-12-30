LMPD moves to fire two officers involved in Breonna Taylor raid
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A detective who obtained the search warrant for Taylor's home and one of the officers who opened fire during the raid have both received pre-termination letters, their attorneys confirmed to CBS News.
