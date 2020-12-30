Louisville Police Department Moves To Fire Two Officers Involved In Raid That Led To Breonna Taylor’s Death
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Louisville Metro Police Department is moving to fire two of the officers involved in the raid that led to the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March, attorneys for the officers confirmed on Tuesday.
