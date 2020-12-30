Global  
 

Louisville Police Department Moves To Fire Two Officers Involved In Raid That Led To Breonna Taylor's Death

CBS 2 Wednesday, 30 December 2020
The Louisville Metro Police Department is moving to fire two of the officers involved in the raid that led to the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March, attorneys for the officers confirmed on Tuesday.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
 Two Louisville police officers connected to the death of Breonna Taylor could soon be fired.

