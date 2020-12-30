New Yorkers Frustrated As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote On $2,000 Stimulus Checks: ‘They Are Being Cheap’

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard...
The federal government says $600 stimulus checks are on the way and could hit Americans' bank accounts as early as Tuesday night, but there's frustration over the battle to get more money to people who..