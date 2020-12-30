Global  
 

New Yorkers Frustrated As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote On $2,000 Stimulus Checks: ‘They Are Being Cheap’

CBS 2 Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
"When you have a 7-year-old child, $600 doesn't do anything for them," one mother from the Bronx said.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override 02:20

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard...

New Yorkers Say $600 Stimulus Checks Are Not Enough [Video]

New Yorkers Say $600 Stimulus Checks Are Not Enough

The federal government says $600 stimulus checks are on the way and could hit Americans' bank accounts as early as Tuesday night, but there's frustration over the battle to get more money to people who..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published
Next Round Of COVID Stimulus Payments Could Go Out As Soon As Tuesday Night [Video]

Next Round Of COVID Stimulus Payments Could Go Out As Soon As Tuesday Night

Skyler Henry reports on Senate Majority Leader McConnell adding conditions to proposed increase on COVID stimulus checks to $2,000 (12-29-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:47Published
McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks [Video]

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

The Senate appears to be in a stand-off situation Tuesday afternoon, involving votes on two large pieces of legislation. It’s unclear how long into the week it will stretch, and when, or if,..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:16Published

Trump Turns Up Heat After McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Checks: ‘Unless Republicans Have a Death Wish,’ They Must Approve ‘ASAP’

Trump Turns Up Heat After McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Checks: ‘Unless Republicans Have a Death Wish,’ They Must Approve ‘ASAP’ President Trump made clear that he was not happy with reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an initial attempt to approve $2,000 stimulus...
Mediaite

New Relief-Checks Bill From McConnell Boosts Aid Amounts, but Also Leaves Democrats Seething

 After blocking a Senate move to vote on boosting coronavirus stimulus checks on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced an alternative...
Newsmax

McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks, says Senate to bring Trump requests 'into focus'

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate will address President Trump's request to increase stimulus checks sent to Americans to...
FOXNews.com