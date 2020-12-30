Global  
 

New UK COVID-19 Mutation Detected in Colorado, Severity of Contagiousness not Determined

HNGN Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
New UK COVID-19 Mutation Detected in Colorado, Severity of Contagiousness not DeterminedCases of the UK COVID-19 Mutation detected in the US at Colorado is under observation if it transmits easily. The coronavirus has several mutations that are not the only attributable reason, but the virus itself.
