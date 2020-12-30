Global  
 

U.K. approves Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Cheaper to produce and easier to transport than other approved vaccines, Oxford and AstraZeneca's formula to become available as the U.K. battles a new coronavirus variant.
News video: Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use 00:53

 A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approvedfor use in the UK, paving the way for rapid rollout, the Department of Healthsaid.

He Was Hospitalized for Covid-19. Then Hospitalized Again. And Again.

 Significant numbers of coronavirus patients experience long-term symptoms that send them back to the hospital, taxing an already overburdened health system.
NYTimes.com
U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado [Video]

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado

The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for the virus at current distribution rates. Bryan Wood reports.

Matt Hancock hails 'significant moment' as Oxford Covid-19 jab given green light [Video]

Matt Hancock hails 'significant moment' as Oxford Covid-19 jab given green light

Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP reacts on BBC Breakfast to the news that theUK regulator has approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Oxford coronavirus jab dubbed a 'vaccine for the whole world' [Video]

Oxford coronavirus jab dubbed a 'vaccine for the whole world'

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as an important step forward inthe fight against the virus, particularly as it does not require ultra-lowtemperature storage like some other vaccines.

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine? [Video]

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine?

The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March. Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MHRA).

Matt Hancock: We can vaccinate everyone [Video]

Matt Hancock: We can vaccinate everyone

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the under 50s will be vaccinated in thefuture, as the Government has enough doses on order of the two approved jabsto "vaccinate the whole population" against..

UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week [Video]

UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed in tandem with the University of Oxford.

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII [Video]

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out. SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. SII has applied for..

