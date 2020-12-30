Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Clark, no-nonsense NJ school principal who inspired movie ‘Lean on Me,’ dead at 82

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Joe Clark, the no-nonsense, baseball-bat-wielding New Jersey high school principal who inspired the 1989 movie "Lean on Me," died Tuesday at age 82, his family announced.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Legendary Eastside High School Principal Joe Clark Dies At 82

Legendary Eastside High School Principal Joe Clark Dies At 82 00:28

 Joe Clark, the legendary, no-nonsense New Jersey high school principal, has died.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disney and Pixar's Soul Movie - Soul Purpose | [Video]

Disney and Pixar's Soul Movie - Soul Purpose |

Disney and Pixar's Soul Movie - Soul Purpose - - Disney+ - Plot synopsis: What is it that makes you...YOU? This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul”..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:02Published
Soul movie (2020) - Day in the Life [Video]

Soul movie (2020) - Day in the Life

Soul movie (2020) - Day in the Life - Plot synopsis: What is it that makes you...YOU? This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Lost at Christmas Movie [Video]

Lost at Christmas Movie

Lost at Christmas Movie Trailer HD (2020) aka Perfect Strangers - Plot synopsis: Lost at Christmas will bring you in from the cold, lighten your heart and provide the ultimate feel-good Christmas..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published