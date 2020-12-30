Israel Gives Hero's Welcome to American Spy Jonathan Pollard Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jonathan Pollard, an American jailed in the United States in 1985 for spying for Israel, landed in the Jewish state Wednesday to a hero's welcome led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Pollard, 66, served 30 years in prison for passing on classified documents when he... 👓 View full article

