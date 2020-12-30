Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel Gives Hero's Welcome to American Spy Jonathan Pollard

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Jonathan Pollard, an American jailed in the United States in 1985 for spying for Israel, landed in the Jewish state Wednesday to a hero's welcome led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Pollard, 66, served 30 years in prison for passing on classified documents when he...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MLK FBI Documentary movie [Video]

MLK FBI Documentary movie

MLK/FBI Documentary movie - Official Trailer - HD - IFC Films - Plot synopsis: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered today as an American hero: a bridge-builder, a shrewd political tactician, and a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Former Jewish American spy Jonathan Pollard lands in Israel

 Netanyahu has told Pollard that Israel is 'waiting for you with open arms'
Haaretz