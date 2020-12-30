Global  
 

Principal Joe Clark Who Inspired Film 'Lean on Me' Has Died

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Joe Louis Clark, the baseball bat and bullhorn-wielding principal whose unwavering commitment to his students and uncompromising disciplinary methods inspired the 1989 film "Lean on Me," died at his Florida home on Tuesday after a long battle with an unspecified illness,...
